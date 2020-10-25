World Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 610,352 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,607,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after purchasing an additional 252,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,918,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.