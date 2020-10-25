World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $55,055,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

