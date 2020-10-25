World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.