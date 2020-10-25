World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,161 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $2,607,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

