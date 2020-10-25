World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,234 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $818,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,598,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,483,000 after buying an additional 504,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

