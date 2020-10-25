World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,298 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $3,604,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 13.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 boosted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

