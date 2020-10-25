World Asset Management Inc Sells 136 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 382.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 32.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $217,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $26,599,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

SJM opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

