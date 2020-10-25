World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,554 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of The AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 72,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,002,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of AES opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

