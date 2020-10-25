World Asset Management Inc Sells 272 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.37.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.13 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

