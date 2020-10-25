World Asset Management Inc Sells 34 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 78,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 65.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $683.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $693.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.86.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

