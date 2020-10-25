World Asset Management Inc Sells 378 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.62 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

