World Asset Management Inc Sells 383 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,105,000 after purchasing an additional 323,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,949.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 297,865 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

