World Asset Management Inc Sells 429 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

FISV opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.