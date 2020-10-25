World Asset Management Inc Sells 465 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,291 shares of company stock worth $3,534,734. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.