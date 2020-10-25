World Asset Management Inc Sells 83 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $271.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.05 and its 200 day moving average is $272.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.