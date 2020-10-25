World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Truist Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

TFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.