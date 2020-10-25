World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

