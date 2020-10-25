World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Head to Head Review

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62 fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $51.69, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than fuboTV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.10 $77.06 million $0.85 45.04 fuboTV $4.27 million 149.73 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Risk and Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats fuboTV on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.