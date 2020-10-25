WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.41

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $13.46. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72.

WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

