Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

