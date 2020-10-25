XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.95

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and traded as high as $24.00. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 43,893 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

