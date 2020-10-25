Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YARIY. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.