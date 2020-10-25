Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Brown-Forman reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BF.B. Truist lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE BF.B opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.72. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

