Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

FormFactor stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.27.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,815,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.