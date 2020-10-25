Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.68. Kimberly Clark posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

KMB opened at $136.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

