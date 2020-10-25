Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($0.92). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

