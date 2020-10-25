Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.27). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,749.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,868 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,068,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.17.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.