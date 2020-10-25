Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Brown-Forman reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

BF.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Brown-Forman stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.72. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

