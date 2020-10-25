Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.68. PVH posted earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PVH by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 40.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1,441.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 943,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.