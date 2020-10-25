Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

