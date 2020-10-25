Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered BioLife Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.69, a PEG ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $373,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,942.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,351. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

