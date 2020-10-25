Zacks Investment Research Lowers DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $743.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DHT by 398.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DHT by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $9,045,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 3,995.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,688,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at $5,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

