Zacks Investment Research Lowers GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

AVAL stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 171,304 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

