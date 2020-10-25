Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IFS opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $344.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 48.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

