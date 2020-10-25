Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

