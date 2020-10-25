ZB Token Price Tops $0.27 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $125.03 million and $8.33 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034027 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $584.08 or 0.04491033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00302557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

