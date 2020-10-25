ZClassic Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $3,198.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00483430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,003,985 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

