Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00032526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,993.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.03147472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.02088089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00446000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01020503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00483844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,139,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

