Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $870,479.51

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $870,479.51 and $493.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00368461 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005268 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000378 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00474141 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

