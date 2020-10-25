Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 19th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Shares of ZION opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

