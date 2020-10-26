-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist began coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,953. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market cap of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NuCana by 24.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

