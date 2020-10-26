$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.65.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

