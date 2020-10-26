0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $70,567.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.35 or 0.04476199 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00289211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029901 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

