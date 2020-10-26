$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.84. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.22. 82,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,748. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

