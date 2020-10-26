111 (NASDAQ:YI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

YI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.96. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,914. 111 has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $229.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in 111 by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in 111 during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

