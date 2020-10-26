122,230 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

Shares of IP traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,210. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

