25,000 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 100.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $282,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHWY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,491. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 85,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,945,716.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,353.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $322,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,221 shares of company stock worth $26,226,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

