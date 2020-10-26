3,690 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $314.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

