6,400 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

