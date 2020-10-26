6,822 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.36. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $272,589.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

